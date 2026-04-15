Crown (NYSE:CCK) CEO Sells $801,375.00 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.91. 465,517 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.23 and a one year high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Crown's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Crown's payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crown from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $115.00 price target on Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Crown by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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