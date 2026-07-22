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Crown (NYSE:CCK) Receives "Buy" Rating from Truist Financial

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Crown logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Truist Financial reaffirmed its Buy rating on Crown and raised its price target to $141 from $129, implying about 19.7% upside from the prior close.
  • Crown’s latest earnings beat expectations, with Q2 EPS of $2.49 and revenue of $3.67 billion topping estimates; the company also raised its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $8.30-$8.50.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with 12 Buy ratings and 6 Hold ratings and a consensus rating of Moderate Buy at a consensus target price of $127.06.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $141.00 price objective on the industrial products company's stock, up from their previous price objective of $129.00. Truist Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 399,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,077. Crown has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $121.76. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.33. Crown had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 5.91%.The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 102,521 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Crown by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 281,253 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,275,000. Finally, 55 North Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth $293,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Crown

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Crown (NYSE:CCK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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