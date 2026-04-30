Free Trial
→ The AI stocks about to become worthless (and one that isn't) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Insider Acquires £869.42 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Pam Garside bought 2,998 shares on April 30 at GBX 29 each, a total of £869.42.
  • Stock snapshot: Shares opened at GBX 28.10 and trade near their 52‑week range of GBX 27–29.80; the company has a market cap of £156.06m and a negative P/E (-156.11), indicating it is currently loss-making with low volatility (beta 0.09).
  • Company focus: Crown Place VCT is a Venture Capital Trust investing in early- and growth-stage UK unquoted companies across sectors such as pubs, healthcare tech, fintech and environmental, with portfolio asset limits around £15–16m per investee.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN - Get Free Report) insider Pam Garside purchased 2,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 per share, for a total transaction of £869.42.

Crown Place VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON CRWN opened at GBX 28.10 on Thursday. Crown Place VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.80. The stock has a market cap of £156.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.11 and a beta of 0.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.33.

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Place VCT had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 0.07%.

Crown Place VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The portfolio companies' gross assets must not exceed £15 million ($17.39 million) immediately prior to the investment and £16 million ($18.55 million) immediately thereafter.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Crown Place VCT Right Now?

Before you consider Crown Place VCT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown Place VCT wasn't on the list.

While Crown Place VCT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines