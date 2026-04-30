Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Insider Acquires £869.42 in Stock

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN - Get Free Report) insider Pam Garside purchased 2,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 per share, for a total transaction of £869.42.

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Crown Place VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON CRWN opened at GBX 28.10 on Thursday. Crown Place VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.80. The stock has a market cap of £156.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.11 and a beta of 0.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.33.

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Place VCT had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 0.07%.

Crown Place VCT Company Profile

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The portfolio companies' gross assets must not exceed £15 million ($17.39 million) immediately prior to the investment and £16 million ($18.55 million) immediately thereafter.

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