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Cryptocurrency Stocks Worth Watching - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Galaxy Digital logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged seven cryptocurrency-related stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Galaxy Digital (GLXY), Bitfarms (BITF), HIVE Digital (HIVE), ZenaTech (ZENA), Digi Power X (DGXX), and Soluna Holdings (SLNH and SLNHP).
  • These names—covering miners, infrastructure and wallet/service providers—offer equity exposure to digital assets but remain subject to corporate fundamentals, market and regulatory risks and may not move in lockstep with cryptocurrency prices.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Galaxy Digital, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, ZenaTech, Digi Power X, Soluna, and Soluna are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models, revenue, or assets are closely tied to digital currencies—for example, crypto miners, exchanges, wallet and infrastructure providers, payment firms offering crypto services, or companies that hold significant amounts of Bitcoin or other tokens on their balance sheets. They offer a way for stock market investors to gain exposure to the crypto sector while remaining subject to corporate fundamentals, equity-market risks and regulatory factors, and they may not move in lockstep with cryptocurrency prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

ZenaTech (ZENA)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZENA

Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

Soluna (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLNH

Soluna (SLNHP)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLNHP

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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