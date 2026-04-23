CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Shares of CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 402029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of CSL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut CSL from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on CSLLY

CSL Stock Down 0.5%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81.

About CSL

CSL Limited OTCMKTS: CSLLY is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL's acquisition of Novartis' influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company's product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

Further Reading

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