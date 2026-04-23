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CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
CSL logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as $22.82 and last at $22.84 on volume of 402,029 shares, down about 0.5%.
  • Analysts have grown more cautious—Zacks upgraded CSL to a "hold" from "strong sell" while RBC cut it to "hold" from "moderate buy"—but MarketBeat shows a consensus of Moderate Buy (one Strong Buy, two Holds).
  • Technicals point to persistent weakness: the 50-day moving average is $31.46 and the 200-day moving average is $50.81, both well above the current share price.
  • Interested in CSL? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 402029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of CSL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut CSL from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on CSLLY

CSL Stock Down 0.5%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81.

About CSL

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited OTCMKTS: CSLLY is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL's acquisition of Novartis' influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company's product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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