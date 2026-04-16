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CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
CSL logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 171% volume increase: Mid-day trading jumped to 1,154,347 shares (up 171% from 426,077), with the stock at $24.69 versus a prior close of $25.40 and trading down about 2.8%.
  • Mixed analyst moves: Zacks upgraded CSL from "strong sell" to "hold" while RBC downgraded it from "moderate buy" to "hold"; overall there is one Strong Buy and two Holds, giving an average rating of "Moderate Buy".
  • Technicals weak: CSL is trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $35.18 and $52.30, respectively.
  • Interested in CSL? Here are five stocks we like better.

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,154,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session's volume of 426,077 shares.The stock last traded at $24.69 and had previously closed at $25.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CSLLY shares. Zacks Research upgraded CSL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded CSL from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSL currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSLLY

CSL Trading Down 2.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30.

CSL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited OTCMKTS: CSLLY is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL's acquisition of Novartis' influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company's product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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