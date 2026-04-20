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CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
CSL logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CSL gapped down pre-market, opening at $23.62 versus the prior close of $24.67, and is trading well below its 50‑day ($33.62) and 200‑day ($51.63) moving averages, indicating notable downside pressure.
  • Analyst activity has been mixed: Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSL from "moderate buy" to "hold" while Zacks moved it to "hold" from "strong sell", yet MarketBeat's consensus remains a Moderate Buy (one Strong Buy, two Hold ratings).
  • Five stocks we like better than CSL.

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $23.62. CSL shares last traded at $24.6715, with a volume of 2,855 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSLLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of CSL from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of CSL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSL has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSLLY

CSL Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63.

CSL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited OTCMKTS: CSLLY is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL's acquisition of Novartis' influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company's product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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