CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $23.62. CSL shares last traded at $24.6715, with a volume of 2,855 shares.

Get CSL alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSLLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of CSL from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of CSL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSL has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSLLY

CSL Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited OTCMKTS: CSLLY is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL's acquisition of Novartis' influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company's product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CSL, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CSL wasn't on the list.

While CSL currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here