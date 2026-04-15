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CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
CSL logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CSL gapped up pre-market — it had closed at $24.7550, opened at $25.84 and was last trading at $25.16 on a volume of 97,402 shares, representing about a 2.6% intraday move.
  • Analyst activity has been mixed: Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSL from moderate buy to hold, Zacks upgraded from strong sell to hold, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Moderate Buy (one Strong Buy, two Holds).
  • The stock is trading well below its key technicals, with a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49, indicating it remains under longer-term trend levels.
  • Five stocks we like better than CSL.

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.7550, but opened at $25.84. CSL shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 97,402 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CSLLY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of CSL from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of CSL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSL has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

CSL Stock Up 2.6%

The business's 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.49.

About CSL

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited OTCMKTS: CSLLY is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL's acquisition of Novartis' influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company's product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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