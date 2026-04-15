CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.7550, but opened at $25.84. CSL shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 97,402 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CSLLY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of CSL from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of CSL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSL has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

CSL Stock Up 2.6%

The business's 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.49.

About CSL

CSL Limited OTCMKTS: CSLLY is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL's acquisition of Novartis' influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company's product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

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