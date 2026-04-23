Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.8270, but opened at $4.10. Curaleaf shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 652,820 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Curaleaf from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURLF

Curaleaf Stock Down 13.5%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.70 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company's vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf's product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

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