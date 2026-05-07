Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Curaleaf Price Performance

CURLF stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company's 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $324.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $316.62 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company's vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf's product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

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