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Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Curaleaf logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) from a "hold" to a "strong-buy."
  • Curaleaf beat Q1 expectations with $0.09 EPS vs. a ($0.08) consensus and $324.2M revenue vs. $316.6M expected, but remains unprofitable with a -7.76% net margin and -8.06% ROE; analysts forecast -0.26 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Shares opened at $3.80 with a market cap of ~$2.61B, a 1-year range of $0.72–$5.05, 50/200-day moving averages near $2.55–$2.59, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
  • Interested in Curaleaf? Here are five stocks we like better.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Curaleaf Price Performance

CURLF stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company's 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $324.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $316.62 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company's vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf's product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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