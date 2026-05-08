Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

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Curbline Properties Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CURB opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Curbline Properties has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 16.24%.The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. Analysts predict that Curbline Properties will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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