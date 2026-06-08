Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Insider Nathaniel Robinson Sells 24,828 Shares

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 24,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $328,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $939,107. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nathaniel Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Nathaniel Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $135,200.00.

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Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWK

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,248,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,424,000 after purchasing an additional 397,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,138,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,946,000 after purchasing an additional 197,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,519,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,985,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,105,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company's stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm's core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

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