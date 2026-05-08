Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.9 billion-$11.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.9 billion.

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Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of CWK stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business's 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 0.86%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,241 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm's core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

Further Reading

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