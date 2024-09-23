POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading Up 14.6%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK - Get Free Report) was up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$4.87. Approximately 313,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 105,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of C$396.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.06.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

