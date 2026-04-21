CVE:SCZ FY2027 EPS Estimate Lifted by Atrium Research

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ - Free Report) - Analysts at Atrium Research lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Santacruz Silver Mining in a report released on Friday, April 17th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining's current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

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Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Down 1.6%

CVE SCZ opened at C$12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.71. Santacruz Silver Mining has a one year low of C$1.86 and a one year high of C$23.90. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.29.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

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