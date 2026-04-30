CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Announces Dividend Increase - $4.00 Per Share

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This is a 981.1% increase from CVR Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

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CVR Partners Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $134.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.33 and a 200-day moving average of $108.46. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $139.50.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.05 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.28%.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, L.P. NYSE: UAN is a publicly traded master limited partnership focused on the production and marketing of nitrogen fertilizer products. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, the partnership owns and operates two nitrogen fertilizer plants in Coffeyville, Kansas, where it manufactures ammonia, granular urea, and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions. These products are essential nutrients for a wide range of row and specialty crops, helping growers optimize yield and soil fertility across diverse agricultural applications.

The partnership's operations center on two integrated facilities connected by pipeline, rail and trucking infrastructure, enabling efficient logistics and year-round production.

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