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CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
CVS Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on CVS Group and set a GBX 1,700 price target, implying 36.22% upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with four Buy ratings and one Hold rating; the consensus target is GBX 1,710. Jefferies recently downgraded the stock to Hold, while Berenberg maintained a Buy rating.
  • CVS Group shares opened at GBX 1,248 after reportedly trading up 4.8%. Insider Scott Morrison also purchased 987 shares worth approximately £12,535.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.22% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CVS Group to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,420 to GBX 1,350 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,710.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Group

CVS Group Trading Up 4.8%

LON CVSG opened at GBX 1,248 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £863.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,062 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,648. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,222.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,246.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.34.

CVS Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Group news, insider Scott Morrison bought 987 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,270 per share, for a total transaction of £12,534.90. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Group is a leading provider of veterinary services, operating in the UK and Australia, listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. CVS is focused on providing high-quality clinical services to its clients and their animals, with outstanding and dedicated clinical teams and support colleagues at the core of its strategy. The Group operates from over 475 veterinary practices across its two territories, including specialist referral hospitals and dedicated out-of-hours sites. Alongside the core Veterinary Practices division, CVS operates Laboratories (providing diagnostic services to CVS and third-parties) and an online retail business ("Animed Direct"). The Group employs c.8,900 personnel, including c.2,400 veterinary surgeons and c.3,300 nurses.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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