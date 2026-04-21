CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.55. CyberAgent shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 5 shares.

Get CyberAgent alerts: Sign Up

CyberAgent Stock Up 6.6%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.48.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.76%.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc is a Tokyo‐based digital services company known for its diversified operations in online advertising, media content, and mobile gaming. Founded in 1998 by Susumu Fujita, the company pioneered performance‐based internet advertising in Japan and quickly expanded its reach. CyberAgent operates as a publicly traded entity on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and maintains an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program under the ticker CYGIY on the OTC Markets.

In its advertising segment, CyberAgent provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions, including programmatic ad buying, influencer marketing, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CyberAgent, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CyberAgent wasn't on the list.

While CyberAgent currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here