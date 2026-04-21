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CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
CyberAgent logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up, opening at $4.55 versus a prior close of $4.26 (a ~6.6% rise), though trading volume was extremely light with only 5 shares reported.
  • Recent results and valuation: CyberAgent reported $0.08 EPS on $1.51 billion quarterly revenue, with a net margin of 4.31% and ROE of 16.76%, a market cap of $4.6 billion and a P/E of 18.16.
  • Business profile: Tokyo-based CyberAgent operates in online advertising, media content and mobile gaming and is available as an ADR on the OTC market under the ticker CYGIY.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CyberAgent.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.55. CyberAgent shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 5 shares.

CyberAgent Stock Up 6.6%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.48.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.76%.

CyberAgent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberAgent, Inc is a Tokyo‐based digital services company known for its diversified operations in online advertising, media content, and mobile gaming. Founded in 1998 by Susumu Fujita, the company pioneered performance‐based internet advertising in Japan and quickly expanded its reach. CyberAgent operates as a publicly traded entity on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and maintains an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program under the ticker CYGIY on the OTC Markets.

In its advertising segment, CyberAgent provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions, including programmatic ad buying, influencer marketing, and data analytics.

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