D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Up 2% - What's Next?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.8510. 19,481,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 30,129,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on QBTS. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Read Our Latest Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 42.38 and a quick ratio of 42.25.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.74 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,444.10% and a negative return on equity of 58.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D-Wave Quantum news, VP Sophie C. Ames sold 3,070 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $65,544.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 643,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,742,525.30. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $144,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,652.03. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,776 shares of company stock worth $574,571 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 59.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,088 shares of the company's stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 201.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,765 shares of the company's stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 134,066 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 93.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,572 shares of the company's stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,437 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 125.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,786 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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