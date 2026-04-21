DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the bank's stock. DA Davidson's target price points to a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of Hawaii from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $84.80.

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Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.0%

BOH stock opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $192.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.53 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.30%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1,736.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,380 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4,266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 17,466 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,893,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,147 shares of the bank's stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 157.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of Hawaii this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management now targets roughly a 2.9% net interest margin by year-end 2026 and trimmed its overhead growth outlook to about 2.5%–3%, which supports margin expansion and longer‑term earnings leverage. Article Title

Management now targets roughly a 2.9% net interest margin by year-end 2026 and trimmed its overhead growth outlook to about 2.5%–3%, which supports margin expansion and longer‑term earnings leverage. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $0.70 quarterly dividend (record May 29, payable June 12), yielding about 3.5% — a supportive signal for income investors and a floor under the share price. Press Release / Slide Deck

Board declared a $0.70 quarterly dividend (record May 29, payable June 12), yielding about 3.5% — a supportive signal for income investors and a floor under the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call commentary emphasized a “resilient core” business and execution on expense control and NIM improvement — positive tone but qualitative and dependent on execution. Article Title

Earnings call commentary emphasized a “resilient core” business and execution on expense control and NIM improvement — positive tone but qualitative and dependent on execution. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 EPS of $1.30 compares favorably to $0.97 a year ago, showing solid year‑over‑year earnings power, but the sequential comparison was weaker. Press Release

Q1 EPS of $1.30 compares favorably to $0.97 a year ago, showing solid year‑over‑year earnings power, but the sequential comparison was weaker. Negative Sentiment: Reported GAAP EPS of $1.30 missed consensus (~$1.33) and revenue of $192.3M was slightly below estimates, which can pressure near‑term sentiment and analyst revisions. Article Title

Reported GAAP EPS of $1.30 missed consensus (~$1.33) and revenue of $192.3M was slightly below estimates, which can pressure near‑term sentiment and analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: Net income declined sequentially to $57.4M and return on average common equity eased, highlighting short‑term margin/earnings pressure despite management’s longer‑term NIM goal. Article Title

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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