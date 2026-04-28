DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Price

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the bank's stock. DA Davidson's target price points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRC. Zacks Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $30.50 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.20.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on BMRC

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. 29,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,886. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $415.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 21.76%.The firm had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. Research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 268.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 943,534 shares of the bank's stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 687,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,623 shares of the bank's stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,584 shares of the bank's stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.8% in the third quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 504,411 shares of the bank's stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,827 shares of the bank's stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bank of Marin Bancorp

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About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is the bank holding company for Bank of Marin, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Novato, California. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its operating philosophy emphasizes personalized service and strong local relationships across the San Francisco North Bay region.

The company's core product offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and time certificates of deposit.

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