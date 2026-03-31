Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session's volume of 5,448 shares.The stock last traded at $8.88 and had previously closed at $8.78.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dai Nippon Printing to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNPLY

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 3.6%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: DNPLY, commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

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