Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Dai Nippon Printing logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume jumped 112% to 11,554 shares with the stock last at $8.88 (up about 3.6%), signaling unusually strong intraday activity versus the prior session.
  • Wall Street sentiment is muted after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dai Nippon Printing to a "Hold", and the consensus rating remains Hold.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap about $9.55B, P/E 14.44, low debt-to-equity (0.18), and recent quarter results of $0.19 EPS on $2.53B revenue with a 5.39% net margin.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session's volume of 5,448 shares.The stock last traded at $8.88 and had previously closed at $8.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dai Nippon Printing to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNPLY

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 3.6%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: DNPLY, commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Dai Nippon Printing Right Now?

Before you consider Dai Nippon Printing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dai Nippon Printing wasn't on the list.

While Dai Nippon Printing currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026

Recent Videos

The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines