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Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Dai Nippon Printing logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Dai Nippon Printing stock gapped up pre-market, opening at $9.50 versus a prior close of $8.97 and last trading at $9.50 on light volume (458 shares).
  • Goldman Sachs raised its rating to "Hold" on March 2, and MarketBeat shows the stock's consensus analyst rating remains Hold.
  • The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a P/E of 15.24; in the most recent quarter DNP reported $0.19 EPS on $2.53 billion revenue, with a 5.39% net margin and 8.99% ROE.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Dai Nippon Printing.

Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $9.50. Dai Nippon Printing shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 458 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dai Nippon Printing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dai Nippon Printing currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNPLY

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: DNPLY, commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

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