Daiichi Sankyo (DSNKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its resultson Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3721 per share and revenue of $3.8155 billion for the quarter.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Daiichi Sankyo had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts expect Daiichi Sankyo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

DSNKY opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody‑drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

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