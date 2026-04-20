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Daiichi Sankyo (DSNKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Daiichi Sankyo logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Daiichi Sankyo is expected to announce quarterly results on Monday, April 27, with analysts projecting $0.3721 EPS and $3.8155 billion in revenue.
  • In the prior quarter the company reported $0.30 EPS, beating estimates by $0.05 while revenue of $3.65 billion missed consensus; analysts forecast about $1 EPS for the current and next fiscal year.
  • Stock snapshot: opened at $18.65 with a market cap of $35.33 billion, P/E of 17.11, 50-day/200-day moving averages of $18.46/$21.25, and a 1-year range of $17.03–$28.21.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its resultson Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3721 per share and revenue of $3.8155 billion for the quarter.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Daiichi Sankyo had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts expect Daiichi Sankyo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

DSNKY opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

About Daiichi Sankyo

(Get Free Report)

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody‑drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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