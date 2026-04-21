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Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Daiichi Sankyo logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down about 4.5%, opening at $18.26 vs. the prior close of $19.05 and last trading at $18.31 with a volume of 17,951 shares.
  • In the latest quarter Daiichi reported EPS of $0.30, beating the $0.25 consensus while revenue of $3.65 billion missed estimates of $3.88 billion; net margin was 14.83% and ROE 18.64%.
  • The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion with a P/E of 16.7 and PEG of 0.96, low leverage (debt/equity 0.18), and the stock is trading below its 200‑day SMA of $21.22 (50‑day SMA $18.47).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $18.26. Daiichi Sankyo shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 17,951 shares traded.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 4.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.04. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Daiichi Sankyo had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daiichi Sankyo

(Get Free Report)

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody‑drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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