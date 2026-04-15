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Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Daiichi Sankyo logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up before the market opened, jumping to $18.50 from a $17.44 close (about a 6.3% increase) on light volume of 9,837 shares.
  • The company reported a quarterly EPS beat of $0.30 vs. $0.25 expected, but revenue of $3.65 billion missed estimates of $3.88 billion; net margin was 14.83% and ROE 18.64%.
  • Daiichi Sankyo trades at a market cap of $35.1 billion with a PE of 17 and PEG of 0.90, shows strong liquidity (quick ratio 1.85, current ratio 2.69) and low leverage (debt/equity 0.18), and analysts expect ~0.73 EPS for the year.
  • Interested in Daiichi Sankyo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $18.50. Daiichi Sankyo shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 9,837 shares trading hands.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Up 6.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.04. The company's 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Daiichi Sankyo had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daiichi Sankyo

(Get Free Report)

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody‑drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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