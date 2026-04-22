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Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Trading Down 6.3% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Daiichi Sankyo logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 6.3% to $17.85 on Wednesday with only ~24,255 shares traded (about 95% below average), leaving the stock below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages ($18.45 and $21.17).
  • Daiichi Sankyo beat quarterly EPS estimates ($0.30 vs. $0.25) but missed revenue expectations ($3.65B vs. $3.88B), reporting a net margin of 14.83% and return on equity of 18.64%.
  • The company has a market cap of roughly $33.7B, a P/E of 16.33 and PEG of 0.98, low leverage (debt/equity 0.18), and analysts forecast about $1.04 in EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Daiichi Sankyo.

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 24,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 463,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 1.7%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.04.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Daiichi Sankyo had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daiichi Sankyo

(Get Free Report)

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody‑drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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