Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Daikin Industries logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Daikin Industries hit a new 52-week high of $14.20 on Friday with about 939,091 shares traded, trading above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages (~$12.67 and $12.50) and carrying a market cap of $41.62 billion.
  • Daikin missed the most recent quarterly EPS estimate, reporting $0.08 versus consensus $0.11, though analysts still expect about $0.57 in EPS for the year; the company shows a PE of 22.90, PEG of 2.53, ROE of 9.0%, net margin of 5.69% and low leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.14).
  • Five stocks we like better than Daikin Industries.

Shares of Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 939091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Daikin Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,153.92 billion. Daikin Industries had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daikin Industries

(Get Free Report)

Daikin Industries is a Japanese multinational manufacturer best known for its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and related products. Headquartered in Osaka, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control equipment for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its portfolio spans wall‑mounted and packaged air conditioners, rooftop units, chillers, heat pumps, compressors, air purifiers and controls, as well as associated spare parts and aftermarket services.

In addition to finished HVAC systems, Daikin produces refrigerants and fluorochemical products used across the cooling industry, and it develops compressors and heat-exchange technologies that underpin its product lines.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Daikin Industries Right Now?

Before you consider Daikin Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Daikin Industries wasn't on the list.

While Daikin Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for May 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
My crisis of conscience
My crisis of conscience
From Porter & Company (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines