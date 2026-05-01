Shares of Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 939091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

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Daikin Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,153.92 billion. Daikin Industries had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daikin Industries

Daikin Industries is a Japanese multinational manufacturer best known for its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and related products. Headquartered in Osaka, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control equipment for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its portfolio spans wall‑mounted and packaged air conditioners, rooftop units, chillers, heat pumps, compressors, air purifiers and controls, as well as associated spare parts and aftermarket services.

In addition to finished HVAC systems, Daikin produces refrigerants and fluorochemical products used across the cooling industry, and it develops compressors and heat-exchange technologies that underpin its product lines.

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