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Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Daikin Industries logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.0499 and last traded at $14.95, up about 2.6% on volume of 190,862 shares.
  • Valuation and balance sheet: The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E of 24.11 and PEG of 2.74, with low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.14) and healthy liquidity (quick ratio 1.23, current ratio 1.95).
  • Recent results: Daikin reported Q results of $0.08 EPS vs. $0.11 expected (a miss), with a net margin of 5.69% and ROE of 9.00%, and analysts project about 0.57 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Shares of Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.0499 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 190862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Daikin Industries Stock Up 2.6%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Daikin Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1,153.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daikin Industries will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daikin Industries

(Get Free Report)

Daikin Industries is a Japanese multinational manufacturer best known for its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and related products. Headquartered in Osaka, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control equipment for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its portfolio spans wall‑mounted and packaged air conditioners, rooftop units, chillers, heat pumps, compressors, air purifiers and controls, as well as associated spare parts and aftermarket services.

In addition to finished HVAC systems, Daikin produces refrigerants and fluorochemical products used across the cooling industry, and it develops compressors and heat-exchange technologies that underpin its product lines.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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