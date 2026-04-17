Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Daimler Truck from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daimler Truck has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Daimler Truck Stock Down 1.3%

OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck AG is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in the design, production and distribution of trucks, buses and powertrain components. The company operates through a diversified brand portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz and Thomas Built Buses. Its product range covers heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as a variety of bus models for urban and intercity transportation.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Daimler Truck offers a suite of services aimed at fleet management and uptime optimization.

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