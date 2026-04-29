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Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Daito Trust Construction logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Gapped down: Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) opened sharply lower after previously closing at $5.55 — it opened at $5.3450 and last traded at $5.40 on a volume of 3,518 shares.
  • Valuation and technicals: the company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E of 21.08 and beta of 0.36, with the 50‑day moving average at $5.75 (above the current price) and the 200‑day moving average at $5.22.
  • Business profile: Daito Trust is a Japan‑based, vertically integrated construction and real estate services firm that develops, leases and manages rental housing and commercial properties, providing end‑to‑end services from site acquisition to property administration.
  • Five stocks we like better than Daito Trust Construction.

Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.3450. Daito Trust Construction shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 3,518 shares traded.

Daito Trust Construction Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.36. The business's 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.

Daito Trust Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: DIFTY is a Japan-based construction and real estate services firm specializing in the development and management of rental residential properties, commercial facilities and related infrastructure. The company provides end-to-end solutions that span site acquisition, architectural design, construction, leasing support and ongoing property administration. Leveraging a vertically integrated model, Daito Trust Construction aims to streamline project delivery and optimize operational efficiency for landlords and tenants alike.

In its core rental housing segment, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including property management, tenant recruitment, rent collection and routine facility maintenance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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