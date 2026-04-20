Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 127,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session's volume of 51,067 shares.The stock last traded at $30.8850 and had previously closed at $30.75.

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Daiwa House Industry Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business's fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. is a major Japanese construction and real estate development company headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Founded in 1955, the company is best known as one of Japan's largest homebuilders and a comprehensive provider of real estate solutions. Its core activities span the planning, design, construction and sale of detached houses, condominiums and rental housing, leveraging prefabrication and standardized building techniques to serve residential markets across Japan.

Beyond residential construction, Daiwa House operates broadly across commercial and industrial segments.

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