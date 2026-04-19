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Daiwa Securities Group (DSEEY) Projected to Post Earnings on Sunday

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Daiwa Securities Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Daiwa Securities Group is projected to release quarterly results on Sunday, April 26, with analysts expecting EPS of $0.1808 and revenue of $1.0501 billion.
  • In the prior quarter the firm beat estimates, reporting EPS of $0.22 (vs. $0.18 expected) and revenue of $2.42 billion, with a net margin of 10.93% and return on equity of 7.01%.
  • The stock opened at $9.90, carries a market cap of $14.01 billion and a P/E of 13.38, with a 12‑month range of $6.16 to $11.24 and a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 1.44.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Daiwa Securities Group.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Sunday, April 26th. Analysts expect Daiwa Securities Group to post earnings of $0.1808 per share and revenue of $1.0501 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.01%.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSEEY opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group's core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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