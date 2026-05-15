Daiwa Securities Group Has Lowered Expectations for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Price

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Daiwa Securities Group from $177.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Daiwa Securities Group's price target points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.24.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.71. The company had a trading volume of 224,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,000. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $137.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $114.83 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $418,730,000 after buying an additional 2,075,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,097 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $690,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $821,524,000 after buying an additional 1,069,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $945,227,000 after purchasing an additional 859,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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