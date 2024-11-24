Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $399.29 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,987,128 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,447 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises approximately 1.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.14% of VICI Properties worth $399,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. VICI Properties's payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

