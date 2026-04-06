Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 40,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session's volume of 21,189 shares.The stock last traded at $9.4750 and had previously closed at $9.4396.

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Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 10.93%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group's core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

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