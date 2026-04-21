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Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Daiwa Securities Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — Daiwa closed at $9.90 and opened at $9.23, last trading at $9.585 with just 1,154 shares changing hands.
  • Quarterly beat on EPS and revenue — the company reported $0.22 EPS versus $0.18 expected and revenue of $2.42 billion versus $1.70 billion consensus, with a net margin of 10.93% and ROE of 7.01%.
  • Key valuation and balance-sheet figures — market cap ≈ $13.56 billion, P/E ~12.95, debt-to-equity 1.44, and 50- and 200-day moving averages at $9.87 and $9.08.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.23. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $9.5850, with a volume of 1,154 shares changing hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group's core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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