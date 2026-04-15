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Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Daiwa Securities Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Gapped up: Shares opened at $10.0625 on Wednesday versus a prior close of $9.37, last trading at $10.0625 on light volume (403 shares).
  • Beat estimates: Daiwa reported quarterly EPS of $0.22 versus $0.18 expected and revenue of $2.42 billion versus $1.70 billion expected, with a net margin of 10.93% and ROE of 7.01%.
  • Solid fundamentals: The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E of 13.34, beta 0.54, debt-to-equity 1.44, current and quick ratios of 1.10, and its 50-day moving average ($9.90) sits above its 200-day ($9.04).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Daiwa Securities Group.

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $10.0625. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $10.0625, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 10.93%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

About Daiwa Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group's core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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