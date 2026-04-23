Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DAN. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dana from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dana

Dana Stock Up 0.2%

DAN stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Dana had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Dana by 1,341.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 690,454 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 642,552 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Dana by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,768 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 604,246 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Dana by 1,706.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 213,144 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dana by 3.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,987 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the third quarter worth $553,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company's product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana's expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

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