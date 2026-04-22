Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Guggenheim's price target points to a potential upside of 23.07% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus set a $265.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.95.

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Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $197.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.56. Danaher has a 52-week low of $180.03 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.Danaher's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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