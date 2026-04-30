Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Danske Bank had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

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Danske Bank Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DNKEY stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $25.82. 32,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,696. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.61. Danske Bank has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DNKEY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on DNKEY

About Danske Bank

Danske Bank A/S is a major Danish banking group headquartered in Copenhagen. The firm traces its origins to the 19th century and has grown through mergers and organic expansion into one of the region's largest financial institutions. Its shares are primarily listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, and American investors may encounter the bank's ADR trading on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol DNKEY.

The bank provides a broad range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and institutional segments.

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