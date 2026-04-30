Free Trial
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Danske Bank logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Danske Bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus $0.57 estimate by $0.02 while posting a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%.
  • Shares ticked up 0.2% to $25.82 despite the miss; the stock carries a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE of 12.23, a one‑year range of $17.05–$27.61, and a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 7.44.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus Moderate Buy rating (four Buys, two Holds), with recent notes including Morgan Stanley and Barclays at "overweight" and Citigroup at "buy".
  • Five stocks we like better than Danske Bank.

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Danske Bank had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

Danske Bank Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DNKEY stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $25.82. 32,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,696. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.61. Danske Bank has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DNKEY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on DNKEY

About Danske Bank

(Get Free Report)

Danske Bank A/S is a major Danish banking group headquartered in Copenhagen. The firm traces its origins to the 19th century and has grown through mergers and organic expansion into one of the region's largest financial institutions. Its shares are primarily listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, and American investors may encounter the bank's ADR trading on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol DNKEY.

The bank provides a broad range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Danske Bank Right Now?

Before you consider Danske Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danske Bank wasn't on the list.

While Danske Bank currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines