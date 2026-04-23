Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 43,224 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $5,655,428.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at $69,516,731.24. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,300 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $3,761,658.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $4,141,399.50.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88.

On Monday, March 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,541 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $5,918,422.14.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $5,465,409.74.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $4,570,613.82.

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Datadog Price Performance

DDOG traded down $4.28 on Thursday, hitting $127.86. 6,149,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,468. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $201.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.45, a PEG ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $916.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog's revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Datadog from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.20.

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Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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