Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $143.71, but opened at $187.99. Datadog shares last traded at $187.5080, with a volume of 8,938,491 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Datadog reported $0.60 EPS vs. ~$0.50 consensus and revenue of ~$1.01B (+32% YoY), with strong operating cash flow ($335M) and free cash flow ($289M) — the core fundamental driver behind the rally. Read More.

Q1 beat: Datadog reported $0.60 EPS vs. ~$0.50 consensus and revenue of ~$1.01B (+32% YoY), with strong operating cash flow ($335M) and free cash flow ($289M) — the core fundamental driver behind the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Guidance raised: management set Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 (vs. ~ $0.41 consensus) and FY EPS $2.36–$2.44 (vs. ~ $1.80), and Q2/FY revenue targets above Street expectations — the primary bullish catalyst for the stock today. Read More.

Guidance raised: management set Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 (vs. ~ $0.41 consensus) and FY EPS $2.36–$2.44 (vs. ~ $1.80), and Q2/FY revenue targets above Street expectations — the primary bullish catalyst for the stock today. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product and sales momentum: expansion in large customers (~4,550 $100k+ ARR customers) and new launches (MCP Server, Bits AI Security Agent, GPU Monitoring, Experiments) support durable growth expectations. Read More.

Product and sales momentum: expansion in large customers (~4,550 $100k+ ARR customers) and new launches (MCP Server, Bits AI Security Agent, GPU Monitoring, Experiments) support durable growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FedRAMP High certification for government offering removes a compliance barrier for federal deals, opening a new addressable market and providing a structural growth catalyst. Read More.

FedRAMP High certification for government offering removes a compliance barrier for federal deals, opening a new addressable market and providing a structural growth catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support: Jefferies raised its price target to $170 and kept a Buy rating, adding incremental analyst backing for upside. Read More.

Sell‑side support: Jefferies raised its price target to $170 and kept a Buy rating, adding incremental analyst backing for upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/newsflow sensitivity: pre‑ and post‑earnings notes are amplifying short‑term flows; expect continued headline‑driven moves around bookings, large‑customer metrics and AI commentary. Read More.

Analyst/newsflow sensitivity: pre‑ and post‑earnings notes are amplifying short‑term flows; expect continued headline‑driven moves around bookings, large‑customer metrics and AI commentary. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated options activity and implied volatility around the print mean some of the move is driven by trading flows rather than long‑term buyers. Read More.

Elevated options activity and implied volatility around the print mean some of the move is driven by trading flows rather than long‑term buyers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CTO Alexis Le‑Quoc sold ~43,106 shares in a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan — disclosed sales can be perceived negatively even if planned. Read More.

Insider selling: CTO Alexis Le‑Quoc sold ~43,106 shares in a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan — disclosed sales can be perceived negatively even if planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: DDOG still trades at a premium multiple vs. peers; high P/E can amplify pullbacks as investors lock gains after recent strong performance. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datadog from $220.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Datadog from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $7,618,637.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,910,913.34. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,871,380.93. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 637,745 shares of company stock valued at $78,462,247 in the last ninety days. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 605.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here