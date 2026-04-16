Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $121.06, but opened at $128.39. Datadog shares last traded at $122.9630, with a volume of 641,853 shares.

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Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price objective on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $220.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Datadog from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Thirty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Trading Up 4.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.99. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 407.37, a PEG ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $916.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $7,618,637.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,821 shares in the company, valued at $77,910,913.34. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 523,833 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,080 in the last 90 days. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,496,000 after buying an additional 956,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,227,184,000 after buying an additional 197,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after buying an additional 2,316,994 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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