Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Up 10.6% - What's Next?

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $272.57 and last traded at $273.6710. 4,021,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,854,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.35.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average of $142.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.33, a P/E/G ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $4,002,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $328,213.20. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 1,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $358,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $391,336.92. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 848,198 shares of company stock worth $135,415,163 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,496,000 after buying an additional 956,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,227,184,000 after buying an additional 197,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 22.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,749,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $905,570,000 after buying an additional 1,439,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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