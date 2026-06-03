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Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Down 7.9% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Datadog logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Datadog shares fell 7.9% on Wednesday, closing well below the prior session as trading volume came in far under its average.
  • Despite the decline, Wall Street remains broadly optimistic: analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus on the stock, and several firms recently raised price targets, including Bank of America and Mizuho.
  • The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with revenue up 32.1% year over year and EPS above estimates, while management also issued upbeat forward guidance for FY2026 and Q2 2026.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) was down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $245.63 and last traded at $247.99. Approximately 2,517,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,922,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Capital One Financial lowered their price target on Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.69.

View Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Trading Down 7.9%

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $143.23. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $18,936,778.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,904,331.98. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $358,632.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,336.92. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 848,198 shares of company stock worth $135,415,163 over the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Datadog by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,946 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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