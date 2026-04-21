Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Down 2.4% - Time to Sell?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.7118 and last traded at $0.72. 34,730,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 60,038,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7375.

Get Datavault AI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVLT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Datavault AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Datavault AI from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DVLT

Datavault AI Trading Down 2.4%

The stock has a market cap of $442.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 202.09%.

Institutional Trading of Datavault AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Datavault AI in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Datavault AI during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Datavault AI by 668.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company's stock.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datavault AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datavault AI wasn't on the list.

While Datavault AI currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here