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Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Down 9.5% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Datavault AI logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 9.5% to $0.758 on Friday with about 57.0 million shares traded (≈6% below average); the stock sits near its 50‑day MA of $0.71 and well below its 200‑day MA of $1.22.
  • Analysts are mixed but the consensus is a Hold with an average price target of $3.00 — Weiss Ratings keeps a sell, Wall Street Zen moved to hold, and Maxim trimmed its target to $3 while keeping a buy rating.
  • Fundamentals show weak profitability (net margin -202.09%, ROE -64.06%, P/E -0.72) despite strong liquidity (current ratio 5.32), a market cap of about $465.6M, and low institutional ownership (0.66%); sell‑side forecasts EPS of -13.02 for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) dropped 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.7550 and last traded at $0.7580. Approximately 57,036,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 60,882,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8375.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datavault AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Datavault AI from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DVLT

Datavault AI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $465.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 202.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datavault AI by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Datavault AI during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datavault AI during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company's stock.

About Datavault AI

(Get Free Report)

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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