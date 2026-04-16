David Walker Purchases 40 Shares of British Land (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) insider David Walker purchased 40 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 383 per share, with a total value of £153.20.

David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, David Walker acquired 41 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 367 per share, for a total transaction of £150.47.

On Monday, February 16th, David Walker acquired 37 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 406 per share, with a total value of £150.22.

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British Land Stock Performance

Shares of LON BLND traded up GBX 2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 394.20. 3,050,539 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,659,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52. British Land Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 318.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 432. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 384.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 388.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLND has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 510 to GBX 470 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 506 to GBX 539 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 447.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on British Land

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

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