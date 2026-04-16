DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 147,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session's volume of 48,008 shares.The stock last traded at $180.0050 and had previously closed at $182.01.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Phillip Securities raised shares of DBS Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on DBS Group

DBS Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $179.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.89.

About DBS Group

DBS Group OTCMKTS: DBSDY is a Singapore-based financial services group headquartered in Marina Bay, Singapore. Established in 1968 as the Development Bank of Singapore, the group has grown into one of the region's largest banks, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

DBS's main business activities include consumer and private banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury and markets, securities brokerage, and asset and wealth management.

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