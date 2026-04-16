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DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
DBS Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • DBS Group experienced an unusual volume spike of 147,854 shares, a 208% increase from the prior session, with the stock last trading at $180.0050 versus a prior close of $182.01.
  • Phillip Securities upgraded DBS to a Strong Buy on Jan. 7, and the stock currently carries a consensus Strong Buy rating.
  • Technical and balance-sheet snapshots show the 50‑day and 200‑day SMAs at $179.12 and $173.89 respectively, with a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 1.15 and current/quick ratios of 0.83.
  • Interested in DBS Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 147,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session's volume of 48,008 shares.The stock last traded at $180.0050 and had previously closed at $182.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Phillip Securities raised shares of DBS Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on DBS Group

DBS Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $179.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.89.

About DBS Group

(Get Free Report)

DBS Group OTCMKTS: DBSDY is a Singapore-based financial services group headquartered in Marina Bay, Singapore. Established in 1968 as the Development Bank of Singapore, the group has grown into one of the region's largest banks, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

DBS's main business activities include consumer and private banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury and markets, securities brokerage, and asset and wealth management.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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